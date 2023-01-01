Tezos (XTZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $662.90 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $662.90 million and $10.99 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00004324 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00027515 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001915 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007441 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 943,231,494 coins and its circulating supply is 921,799,847 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

