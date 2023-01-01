The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,731. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is a boost from The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust’s previous None dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $30,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,378.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 46,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 40,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

