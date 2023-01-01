The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 849,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 115,140 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 265,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 514,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

GAB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 412,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,226. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.