The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Acquires $234,576.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $39.31 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

