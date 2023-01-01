The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Update

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 485,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 535.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NNWWF. TD Securities cut North West from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on North West from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get North West alerts:

North West Price Performance

Shares of NNWWF remained flat at $26.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. North West has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $31.54.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.