The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 111,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $1,095,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.5% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $129.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,357. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.48 and a 200-day moving average of $122.69. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $100.81 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

