The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Short Interest Update

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 11,980,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,074,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,356. The company has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $81.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.42.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies
In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of TJX Companies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after buying an additional 4,756,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after buying an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after buying an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Read More
