Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the November 30th total of 103,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 395,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Theratechnologies Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 63.59% and a negative return on equity of 474.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Theratechnologies

Several analysts recently weighed in on THTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Further Reading

