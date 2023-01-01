Threshold (T) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $159.18 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $159.18 million and approximately $14.28 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01574911 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $13,686,668.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

