Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.00 million-$188.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.70 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of TLYS opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.81. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

In other news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $119,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 34.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 27.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 46,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

