TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,400 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 417,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 271,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

TORM Stock Up 0.1 %

TORM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.17. 195,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,592. TORM has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of -212.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TORM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TORM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TORM in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TORM by 42.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TORM in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TORM in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TORM in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

