TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Position Raised by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies comprises about 2.7% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 34.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 417,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $62.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average is $53.63. The company has a market cap of $161.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.21) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

