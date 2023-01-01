Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,258 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,925,000 after acquiring an additional 315,772 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $151.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,954. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

