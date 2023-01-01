Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $14.33 Million Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,381,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,079 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital makes up approximately 10.4% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $14,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. 3,666,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,395. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.92. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $314.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. This is a boost from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

