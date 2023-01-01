Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after acquiring an additional 85,368 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.60. 4,266,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,400,138. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.17. The company has a market cap of $166.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.