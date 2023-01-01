Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,500 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after buying an additional 384,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Corning by 37.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,673,000 after buying an additional 254,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after buying an additional 380,729 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.94. 2,592,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

