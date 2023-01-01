Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,623,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,941,000 after acquiring an additional 481,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,683,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,086,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,425,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,431,000 after buying an additional 37,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 566,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,141. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $61.17.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.