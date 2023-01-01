Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.33.

Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 33.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,214,000 after purchasing an additional 375,180 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 48.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 937,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,948,000 after purchasing an additional 307,834 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 1,657.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 148,608 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the third quarter worth about $6,250,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth about $6,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

