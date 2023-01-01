Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $381,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 130,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $43.03 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

