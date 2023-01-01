Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,527 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises 3.5% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $21,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $43.03 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

