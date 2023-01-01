TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,900 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 365,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TuanChe Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 31,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,969. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. TuanChe has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuanChe

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TuanChe stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of TuanChe worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

