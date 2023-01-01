UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,040,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the November 30th total of 7,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 67,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS Group stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

