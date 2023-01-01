Uniswap Price Hits $5.20 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $5.20 or 0.00031391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.97 billion and $33.34 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00424373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021202 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000866 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00018054 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000321 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

