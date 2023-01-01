Uniswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.00 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.00 billion and approximately $36.97 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $5.25 or 0.00031544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.46 or 0.00423214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021100 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000853 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018040 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000320 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.1208152 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 592 active market(s) with $35,467,414.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.