United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Up 20.2% in December

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBCP. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

UBCP stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522. United Bancorp has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $87.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.25.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

United Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.