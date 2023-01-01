United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Short Interest Up 32.0% in December

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the November 30th total of 204,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. 42,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $689.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.05. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $235.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.40 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Green acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $50,958.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,043.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Fire Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in United Fire Group by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of United Fire Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

