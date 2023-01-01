USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires 2,215 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises approximately 5.2% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,143,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $94.95 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average of $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

