USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires 3,519 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $112.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.98. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

