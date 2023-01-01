USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1,259.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Entergy comprises 1.8% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 82.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.47.

ETR stock opened at $112.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.90. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

