USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $176,000 in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Post by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Post by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POST opened at $90.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.64 and a 200-day moving average of $87.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $95.83.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

