USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New $120,000 Investment in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 684.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNN opened at $45.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

