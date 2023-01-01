USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New $197,000 Investment in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. GHE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Stock Down 3.2 %

STRA opened at $78.32 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.30.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Strategic Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

