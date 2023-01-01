USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases 7,121 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 237,366.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Sempra makes up approximately 1.7% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sempra by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Sempra by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sempra by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock opened at $154.54 on Friday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $129.69 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.33. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

