USA Financial Portformulas Corp Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 1.9% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $127.62. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

