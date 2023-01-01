Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLYPO opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.4583 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

