Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Acquired by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 250.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 39.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 331,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,681,000 after buying an additional 93,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,224,000 after acquiring an additional 80,737 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,964,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,090,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $12,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,969 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,890. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VMI stock opened at $330.67 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $353.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.03. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.50.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.