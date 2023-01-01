Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Position Lifted by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $13,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 54,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $132.86 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $184.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.68.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.