Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 287.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.5% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,314 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.97. 15,892,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,580,414. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.69.

