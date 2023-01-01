Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lessened by City State Bank

City State Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.97. 15,892,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,580,414. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.