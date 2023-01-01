Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.41. The company had a trading volume of 622,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,620. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $463.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.17.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

