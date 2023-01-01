Verasity (VRA) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.23 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $22.63 million and $2.23 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006020 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001032 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00011257 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

