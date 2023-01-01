Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Verasity has a market capitalization of $22.34 million and $2.21 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006020 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00011256 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

