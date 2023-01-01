Verity & Verity LLC Grows Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $660,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 215,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,514. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

