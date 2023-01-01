Verity & Verity LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC owned about 0.08% of National Retail Properties worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,831,000 after purchasing an additional 305,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,228,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,843,000 after purchasing an additional 287,695 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 33.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,982,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,236,000 after purchasing an additional 739,202 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,703,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,247,000 after purchasing an additional 146,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,020,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,814,000 after purchasing an additional 69,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNN remained flat at $45.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 697,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,138. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.18. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NNN shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.