Verity & Verity LLC Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 77,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.03. The stock had a trading volume of 966,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,965. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

