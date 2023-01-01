Verity & Verity LLC Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 77,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.2 %
LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.03. The stock had a trading volume of 966,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,965. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.63.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.