Verity & Verity LLC Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 1.8% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,189,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,682. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

