Verity & Verity LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.41. The stock had a trading volume of 622,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,620. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $463.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

