Verity & Verity LLC Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,003,000 after buying an additional 1,374,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after buying an additional 16,606,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after buying an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,650,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,316,786. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32. The company has a market cap of $275.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

