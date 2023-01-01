Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.14

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $32,807.79 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,618.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00428265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021135 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.63 or 0.00894349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00095053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.42 or 0.00586228 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00249276 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,797,460 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

