VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Update

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the November 30th total of 64,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 181,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the first quarter valued at $752,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at $374,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

VOC Energy Trust Price Performance

Shares of VOC opened at $10.37 on Friday. VOC Energy Trust has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $176.29 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.67% and a return on equity of 121.67%.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.08%.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

